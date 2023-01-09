Warwickshire residents urged to have their say on climate change as council aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions

Residents in Warwickshire are being urged to have their say on climate change and what can be done in the county.

There is now less than a week for people to give Warwickshire County Council their views on climate change.

The county council control large budgets for Warwickshire’s highways, cycleways, streetlighting, recycling centres and a number of large buildings.

This public engagement is an opportunity for residents to have their say on climate change and sustainability.

The draft Sustainable Futures Strategy establishes the direction and priorities of Warwickshire County Council to reduce carbon emissions, support biodiversity and promote economic growth across the county.

It directly addresses the challenges of climate change, which poses a direct risk to Warwickshire communities and economy, and declining biodiversity.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) have already started work towards its goals of reducing carbon emissions to net zero across the council by 2030 and to support Warwickshire as a county to do the same by 2050 or earlier.

“But to achieve those goals, more needs to be done,” said a WCC spokesperson.

"It also needs to be done faster and in partnership with others, including residents, businesses, other public sector organisations, community and voluntary groups.

“The council is therefore encouraging everyone to read the strategy and give their feedback through an online survey that closes on January 15.

“People can leave their thoughts on the Strategy approach, the priority areas and planned actions as well as views on how the goals should be delivered.”

The strategy and survey can be found at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk

The council has established objectives to cover six key themes:

~ transport~ energy ~ built environment~ resources, waste and circular economy~ sustainable communities and green economy~ natural capital and biodiversity

A summary of the draft strategy is available at: www.bit.ly/SustFuturesExecSumm

The complete draft strategy is available at: www.bit.ly/SustFuturesStratFull

The survey will remain open until January 15.