Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging residents to only attend organised events on and around bonfire night.

This time of year sees emergency services often respond to an increase in fire and firework-related incidents.

Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for community safety and fire, emphasised the importance of safety.

Photo from a previous Warwick Town Bonfire event. Photo by Gary Delday

He said: “While Bonfire Night can be a great celebratory event, it’s important that our community prioritises safety to prevent accidents.

"To safeguard yourself and others, we ask you to refrain from having bonfires and setting off fireworks in your garden.

"Professional events will have full risk assessments in place, with things like escape routes, first aid, and emergency firefighting equipment to hand.

"Last year WFRS attended 14 small fire incidents on November 5.”

Safety information

WFRS has issued the following safety tips for residents

Attend organised events: Attend a professional fireworks display instead of hosting your own.

Purchase fireworks responsibly: Only buy fireworks that carry the CE mark and store them in a closed metal box.

Maintain a safe distance: Keep fireworks away from trees, fences, and your property to prevent accidental fires.

Follow instructions carefully: Read and adhere to the instructions on each firework, using a flashlight if necessary.

Never return to a lit firework: A firework may explode unexpectedly even after it has gone out.

Avoid dangerous practices: Never set off fireworks on a balcony or while under the influence of alcohol.

Children should be supervised at all times: Keeping children safe during bonfire night must be a priority, be careful if using sparklers and always have a bucket of water ready to extinguish.

Remember to keep pets safe and indoors during Bonfire Night. Loud noises and bright flashes can frighten animals, and stray fireworks pose a serious threat.

Warwickshire Trading Standards have also issued a warning to residents wishing to buy fireworks for home displays – in that they should only purchase these products from reputable sellers and take advice to ensure they buy the correctly sized fireworks for the intended display area.

It’s illegal to sell fireworks to under 18s or sell fireworks out in the open, for example on street corners or car boots. If members of the public see this happening, they can report it to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.