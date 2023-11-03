WFRS recommends attending an organised event instead of putting on your own display

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to keep safe as Bonfire Night approaches.

Firework displays make Bonfire Night one of the most popular events of the year but it’s also one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services due to the number of small fires and firework-related incidents that take place.

Fireworks events will be taking place across the area. Photo by Gary Delday

These incidents typically occur at family or private events as a result of mishandling fireworks, using old or illegal fireworks purchased from unlicensed sellers, failing to observe the firework code and the overconsumption of alcohol.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has issues the following safety tips for those hosting a display:

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark

Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

Ensure your bonfire/fireworks are away from trees, fences and your property, as they could easily catch fire

Read and follow the instructions on each firework, using a torch if necessary

Never return to a firework once it’s been lit, it could blow up in your face

Never set off fireworks on a balcony

Don’t handle or light fireworks while under the influence of alcohol

Where possible, WFRS recommends that rather than put on your own fireworks display in your garden, attend an organised event instead.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety and fire, Andy Crump, said: “Bonfire Night is one of the busiest nights of the year for the Service and our other emergency services, as they deal with small fires and firework related incidents.

"Many of these happen at back garden firework displays and are the result of people misusing fireworks, not following the firework code or lighting fireworks when under the influence of alcohol.

“Fireworks and bonfires can cause devastating injuries if they’re misused.

"Such incidents are preventable most of the time and with most accidents happening at private parties, it’s not worth taking the risk.

“If you are planning to celebrate Bonfire Night, we urge you to stay safe, forget the back garden fireworks and go to an organised display.”