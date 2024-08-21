Warwickshire residents with diabetes invited to national event between Leamington and Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Warwickshire living with diabetes are being invited to national event that is due to be held at a hotel between Leamington and Kenilworth.

United Though Diabetes 2024 is organised by charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF) and is due to be held at the Chesford Grange Hotel on September 21.

Sarah Tutton, Chief exccutive of DRWF, said: “United Through Diabetes is a major wellness event designed to help people gain a greater understanding about their diabetes, grow their confidence and ultimately develop self-management skills to help them live well on a day-to-day basis. It is an amazing opportunity to meet new people with peer support at its heart.”

Professor Partha Kar will lead an open Q&A at United through Diabetes. Photo supplied

The event will feature interactive talks, practical workshops and activities for all the different types of diabetes.

Attendees will also be able to meet the manufacturers of glucose monitoring devices and hybrid closed loop systems as well as NHS experts including an open Q&A with Professor Partha Kar who is the Type 1 Diabetes and Technology Lead at NHS England and GIRFT (Getting It Right First Time)

Prof. Kar said: “The opportunity to speak at United Through Diabetes means I get to meet many people living with diabetes, answer their questions and discuss current and future trends in medications and treatments, plus what’s happening with diabetes technology and how it can really make a difference for the person living with diabetes as well as parents and carers.

“It’s a brilliant event and I know it makes a difference to the people attending who leave having learned something, met others living with the condition and really gives them a boost to their self-management skills.”

The programme also covers topics such as how important person reported outcomes are with Professor Katharine Barnard-Kelly, and a panel discussion of experts around transition from paediatric care in diabetes for children, young adults and the whole family.

People will also have an opportunity to meet DRWF funded researchers to learn more about what the future holds for new developments, drugs and new technology.

Sarah Tutton added: “This really is a unique event with the support of major diabetes device companies such as Abbott Diabetes, Insulet, Dexcom and Medtronic. This ensures attendees will be able to hear about the very latest advances.”

For more information and to register go to: www.drwf.org.uk/UTD24