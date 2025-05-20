Warwickshire rugby club must tackle environmental health officers' objections to festival

Latest news.

Stratford Rugby Club’s request to hold a cider and music festival faces stiff opposition from district council professionals.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s licensing panel is set to convene on Thursday (May 22) to decide whether Derby-based events company On Tick can hold the two-day event across the weekend of Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 at the Loxley Road site.

The application anticipates up to 2,500 people will attend each day, down from initial estimates of 5,000 per day, while earlier finish times – 10pm on the Saturday, 9pm on the Sunday – have been introduced to try to overcome objections.

Despite this, reports by the council’s professionals make clear that they see no way that the event can be compliant in relation to sound levels, general noise and disturbance and the safety of people leaving the area afterwards.

Environmental protection officer Ben Ellis notes the “very close proximity” to a quiet residential street, estimating the nearest home could be as close as 55 metres away from the music.

“I am therefore concerned that the music noise at the residential properties would be too high if the music at the event is at a volume where customers have a satisfactory experience,” he wrote.

“Furthermore, I am also concerned about general noise and disruption from crowds of people leaving the premises, particularly at the end of the event.

“The site is accessed via a driveway that becomes crowded easily. There is likely to be disturbance to those properties that border this access late at night and to others in the locality where crowds would disperse into what is otherwise a quiet residential area.

“I think even with the amended finish times, there will be significant disruption up to and potentially after 11pm.”

He also noted that any overnight use of generators for lighting would cause “unreasonable disturbance”.

Henry Biddington, the council’s environmental health and licensing manager, added worries about the safety of so many people entering and leaving en masse.

“The access is a narrow road with uneven surfaces between two residential properties,” he wrote.

“There are likely to be high numbers of pedestrians and potential queuing out onto the Loxley Road, particularly at peak time.

"There will also be additional vehicle movement as people get dropped off or try to park near the site, increasing the risk of a collision and potential highway obstruction creating a further safety risk.”

It is highlighted that the traffic management plan includes the prospect of road closures that have not been approved yet with Mr Biddington unconvinced that this would mitigate the safety issues, citing the ripple effect on already congested routes, displaced parking and the lack of public transport around the area, particularly at that time of night.

He added: “When the event finishes each evening there will be a surge of attendees leaving, some of which may be intoxicated due to alcohol consumption who require transport home.

"There is an increased risk of vehicle-pedestrian collision as the large number of pedestrians and vehicles spill out onto the public highway.”

The rugby club has submitted a plea to councillors on the licensing committee, the panel that will make the final call.

Chairman Jason Savidge places the emphasis on the need to generate revenue for a volunteer-run club that caters for around 350 players from the age of four upwards.

“In order to mitigate the uncertain economic times of the past few years and ensure an ongoing, viable future, the club has looked to expand the opportunities to introduce new revenue streams from our limited resources,” he wrote.

“This proposed event is one such opportunity to bring in additional revenue during our usually quiet summer period. Given the local support for our bonfire night, it is clear that there is an appetite for this kind of event within the town.

“We recognise that events such as these will undoubtedly impact our neighbours. We have been proactive in engaging with them from the start, the vast majority have been supportive and many have expressed an interest in attending.

“We are keen to listen to any concerns that they may have and have been working with the organisers to come up with measures that will mitigate impacts wherever possible.”

The matter will be discussed in public but the deliberations of the councillors and decision that emanates from it are held behind closed doors.

The decision is then published within five working days.