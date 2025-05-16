Reform takes minority control of Warwickshire County Council via Conservative support - but new leader wasn’t there to see it

Reform UK will lead Warwickshire County Council after being backed to take office by the Conservatives – but the new leader wasn’t there to see it.

Councillor Rob Howard (Attleborough), leader of Warwickshire's Reform group, won a three-way ballot for the top job in his absence with Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) and Green leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) falling short.

The Conservatives, who were in power until May but slipped to the third largest party in the local elections earlier this month, all voted in Cllr Howard with one exception – Councillor Chris Mills (Kineton & Red Horse) abstained when asked to choose between the nominated trio.

In pitching his candidate, Green deputy leader Councillor Will Roberts (Leamington Willes) went on the offensive.

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall HQ in Warwick.

He argued that Cllr Chilvers would be the “leader with experience and dedication” required, adding that he is “someone who has a universal approach and a strong reputation for working cross-party”, before questioning Reform’s credentials.

“While Reform might have the highest number of councillors, it only gives them a partial mandate.

"They don’t have a majority with only 30 per cent of the vote,” he said.

“It is right that they should have the option to put forward someone but they must have the support of a majority, something they don’t have on their own.

“With an absent group leader and equally absent policies, how will Warwickshire Reform councillors run the council?

"Will Nigel Farage be pulling the strings, ordering every move with rhetoric from above?

"Stop the boats, cancel net zero and sack the staff, or do we believe what some Reform councillors said on the campaign trail?

"In Leamington, the Reform candidate said he wanted to remove the rainbow crossing we have.

"Until we know who Reform Warwickshire are, we are left in doubt, so I ask you to join me in voting for Councillor Chilvers and constructive, positive change instead of an absent leader, doubt and uncertainty.”

The Lib Dem pitch was shorter and stuck to advocating Shire Hall’s most experienced member, Cllr Roodhouse.

Councillor Sarah Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington North) said: “He has more years of service than any other councillor and had represented the Eastlands division and the council really well over that time.

"He has the experience and knowledge to work with all groups to take this council forward.”

Cllr Howard gained 28 votes from his own party, the Tories and independent councillor Luke Shingler (Galley Common) – the candidate who stood on a Reform ticket before cutting political allegiances due to undefined restrictions around his work.

All Lib Dems and the other independent Councillor Judy Falp (Whitnash Residents, Whitnash) made up the 15 votes for Cllr Roodhouse, while Cllr Chilvers got 10 from the Green Party and Labour councillors present.

It was similar to the tone set in the rest of the meeting on an unsettled day at Shire Hall, albeit one that did not reach fever pitch.

Parties voted against each other on who should chair scrutiny groups – panels of councillors that will oversee the work of the new council and make recommendations – and even the non-political role of chair, which went to Councillor Edward Harris (Reform, Baddesley & Dordon).

No one from Reform or the Conservatives spoke on their decision to back Cllr Howard during the meeting but new Tory group leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the decision had been made in the interests of forming a council, confirming his group would not be sharing power.

“There is no deal,” said Cllr Warwick.

“There was an election on May 1 and, sadly, the popular vote was for Reform.

"My party took in the region of 40,000 votes, the second largest share, but the majority of the electorate went to Reform.

“The chief executive is very clear that we need to have an administration.

"There were multiple debates about other leaders, other vice-chairs, there was no unity or agreement elsewhere, and the council needs to function.

“My party will be extremely clear.

"Reform form the administration, they made many promises during the election and we will hold them to account.

"It is now their chance to show whether they can do it or possibly find it a lot more difficult than they might have expected.”

Reform would not have had the votes to take control without the Tories and now get the chance to make most of the day-to-day policy decisions that inform how the council conducts its business.

On bigger items, such as spending plans above £2 million or the annual budget, all councillors will be asked to vote with Cllr Warwick insisting that Conservative support for Reform’s work will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

“We are very clear that we will decide what is best for the residents of Warwickshire, where that sits with the Conservative agenda and operate vote by vote,” he said.

It was explained by chief executive Monica Fogarty during the meeting that the new cabinet – the panel of Reform UK councillors who will act as political leads and decision makers over departments – could not be formed in Cllr Howard’s absence.

Deputy leader of Reform UK Councillor George Finch (Bedworth Central) declined to field questions or divert them to a colleague when approached. Councillor Michael Bannister (Reform, Nuneaton Abbey) interjected to say no comment would be made but that a party statement would follow.