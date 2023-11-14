Register
Warwickshire schools invited to book Severn Trent's free education workshops

The sessions can be in-person or a live video stream.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Schools in Warwickshire are being encouraged to sign up to Severn Trent’s free education workshops.

The water company provides the workshops and sessions in-person or through a live stream video.

Schools in Warwickshire are being encouraged to sign up to Severn Trent's free education workshops. Photo supplied by Severn Trent
Schools in Warwickshire are being encouraged to sign up to Severn Trent’s free education workshops. Photo supplied by Severn Trent
Assemblies can cover the water cycle, the history of clean water and how everyone can help use water wisely.

Maxine Smith, senior education officer at Severn Trent said: “The workshops and assemblies are always a huge amount of fun, as well as being very informative and they are a great way for children to get involved and learn more.

“The sessions really help youngsters to think about the work that Severn Trent does, where their water comes from and how their actions can go a long way in impacting the environment.

“We would urge interested schools or parents who would like to get a school involved to get in touch to find out more about the free sessions.”

To book a session go to: stwater.co.uk/education

