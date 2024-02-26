Warwickshire Search and Rescue launches recruitment drive to find more volunteers for 2024
Warwickshire Search and Rescue announced that they are looking for new members and will be conducting its next recruit selection event in June.
Details of the event will be provided to those that apply.
The charity is part of the UK’s Lowland Rescue service, which is regularly deployed by the Police to conduct high-risk missing person searches.
As a Lowland Rescue team made up of volunteers, it operates to national standards that ensure interoperability with the core emergency services.
Any successful candidates must first qualify as a search technician before they can be deployed on operations, which typically takes between nine and 12 months.
Established search technicians with the necessary aptitude may eventually progress onto other roles, including water search specialists, dog handlers, drone operators, medical first responders, team leaders, search planners and more.
Anyone wishing to apply must be over the age of 18, in good physical health, with good eyesight, and have a full UK driving licence with their own transport or, alternatively, have access to transport.
Due to the nature of the team’s work, all successful candidates will need to pass a police vetting check.
A solid grounding in outdoor skills will be a major advantage, but these can be taught during training.
At the selection event, candidates will need to demonstrate good judgement, mental resilience, positive attitude, physical fitness and teamwork.
The team naturally attracts current and former members of the emergency services and armed forces, but the team recruits candidates from a wide range of backgrounds.
The team is especially keen to hear from people who may be available to deploy when others are not, such as shift workers, those who are retired / semi-retired and self-employed.
To register an interest and for further information visit the website www.warksar.org.uk/join-us/, Facebook page www.facebook.com/warksar/, LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/warksar or Instagram page www.instagram.com/warksar