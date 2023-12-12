Warwickshire Search and Rescue team now has 5G-connected drone thanks to Virgin Media O2

The team is the first of its type to benefit from the new technology and is already using it on search missions

Warwickshire Search and Rescue team is the first of its type to benefit from new technology thanks to the major telecommunications company Virgin Media O2.

In rural areas, such as parts of Warwickshire, emergency services and rescue teams often struggle to establish reliable communication when working in the most remote areas not served by traditional mobile networks.

This makes it extremely difficult for rescue teams and the police to stay connected on time-critical rescue missions.

The Virgin Media O2 rescue drone in use by Warwickshire Search & Rescue

Virgin Media O2’s 5G technical trials team developed a solution that provides reliable 5G mobile connectivity to rescue teams using a network of low earth orbit satellites, which is small enough to be flown on a drone.

The drone, which can be rapidly deployed in remote areas by the search and rescue team, acts as an airborne mobile phone mast, providing those on-the-ground with 5G mobile connectivity no matter where their mission takes them.

This allows the rescue team to access essential information, communicate with one another, assess situations at speed and easily locate and save those in danger.

Steve Brown, trustee and search technician at Warwickshire Search and Rescue, said: “Our team is made up volunteers and there is only so much resource available to us.

"With more and more callouts each year, this drone with mobile connectivity is a powerful tool for our team to understand and assess a situation immediately, saving crucial time in life-threatening situations.

"It means we are always connected, ensuring seamless communication and efficient coordination throughout our missions.

"As a result of this, we have connected the unreachable, saved lives, and inspired a new era of technological possibilities.”

David Owens, head of technical trials at Virgin Media O2, added: “This project is a further example of how fresh-thinking and 5G technologies can be combined to provide real societal benefits.

"The solution has the potential to transform how search and rescue teams operate and respond to life-threatening situations, enabling them to make faster and more decisive decisions.

"We’re enormously proud that our connectivity is able to help these teams to save lives.”