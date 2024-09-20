Warwickshire SEND storm councillor reappears at children's panel - leader confirms the matter is now closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Warwickshire councillor who outraged families with comments on SEND provision this week returned to the panel he had been removed from – with his leader’s blessing.

Councillor Jeff Morgan (Con, Bulkington & Whitestone), the former portfolio holder for children and families at Warwickshire County Council, attended and spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s children and young people overview and scrutiny committee.

It is a panel of councillors that oversees the work of the council and other relevant public services, passing comments and offering recommendations, albeit without scope to directly make or change decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Mike Baker

Cllr Morgan was a member of that panel in January 2024 when, commenting on rising demand for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) assessments, he said that some children put forward were “just really badly behaved” and in need of “some form of strict correction”.

His words came as part of a wider debate that resulted in hundreds of formal complaints being filed against him, Councillor Brian Hammersley (Con, Bedworth Central) and Councillor Clare Golby (Con, Arbury).

The council commissioned an independent investigator who found that Cllr Morgan and Cllr Hammersley had failed to be respectful, “champion the needs of the whole community” and uphold the reputation of the council, but also that they had been entitled to make the comments under freedom of speech protections. Cllr Golby was found not to have said anything untoward.

Apologies from all three were issued through the council at the time with leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) removing the trio from the scrutiny panel but resisting calls to remove the Conservative party whip – banish them from the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, all members of the council have the right to attend and speak at meetings, and frequently do – for example, opposition parties speak on decisions taken by the Conservative cabinet.

Councillors only have voting rights on panels that they are members of or when they are listed as substituting for an absent member. Cllr Morgan was deemed as an observer at this week’s meeting.

He politely declined to comment when approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service but Cllr Seccombe confirmed he had informed her of his intention to attend and that she had no reservations.

Noting Cllr Morgan’s long-standing interest in children’s services, she said that all councillors had participated in mandatory SEND training – put in place in the aftermath of that January meeting – which had “hit the mark” and that the matter was now closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have done the training and taken on board the concerns that have been raised,” said Cllr Seccombe.

“The training was very thorough, and we thank everyone who came forward to help with that. It has been interesting and we have all learned, you learn every day.

“They are councillors, they are elected to represent their communities and do the role, as we all are.”

Confirming the matter was also closed from the Conservative group's perspective, Cllr Seccombe added: “I feel everything I have done has been in the interests of the people of Warwickshire and appropriate to what went on. I am comfortable with my decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we (as councillors) have to do is the work of the council. All of us have a part to play in that, some do more in certain areas but we all represent our communities.

“The curious role that is being a county councillor is about trying to shape what we do in line with the aspirations of the communities we represent. It is a fascinating job and one that I would encourage people to take up the offer of if they are interested.

“We cover so many areas, the important thing is that it is never about one area and we have to balance that. Every single person has that role and responsibility on a democratic basis.

“We have challenges that we have to cope with but we also have great opportunities as well.”