Warwickshire Singers to celebrate 55th anniversary with French partner choir

The Warwickshire Singers will celebrate the 55th anniversary of being founded with their French partner choir in April.

Since 1985, the choir has developed close links with La Villanelle de Sceaux, a choir from Sceaux near Paris – Leamington’s twin town.

In conjunction with Leamington International Twinning Society (LITS), a joint concert will take place at St Peter’s church in Dormer Place, Leamington, on Sunday April 6 from 4.30pm to celebrate Warwickshire Singers’ 55 years of song.

Seventy singers in double chorus will perform an eclectic and exciting programme typical of our newly-appointed Director of Music, Jim Bate.

The Warwickshire Singers with Jim Bate in 2024. Picture supplied.

It will be a three-in-one format – first Warwickshire Singers, then La Villanelle, with both choirs then joining forces to sing the main work, a Latin mass by Théodore Dubois - Messe brève à 3 voix.

Other pieces include:

· “Panis Angelicus Reimagined” by Rebecca Dale (an emerging talent from London, who was the first female composer to sign to Universal Music's Decca Classics label);

· “Cantate Domino” by Karl Jenkins (possibly best known for his “Armed Man” work);

· Three pieces by V C Johnson (a minister for Shiloh Baptist Church in Texas, and a prolific composer/arranger with 350 choral works to his name);

· “Alleluia” by Sally K Albrecht (a popular American choral composer who has held clinics, conventions and workshops in 40 states, Canada, Singapore and Australia);

· “Clair Flambeau du Monde” by Jean-Philippe Rameau (this is an extract from the French Baroque opera-ballet, “Les Indes Galantes”).

To balance these lesser-known, mostly modern pieces, there will be some famous classics such as Zadok the Priest and the Hallelujah Chorus by Handel.

The Warwickshire Singers with David H Jones in 1985. Picture supplied.

Tickets are £15 (under 18s/students £5) from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/warwickshire-singers

Warwickshire Singers was founded in 1970 by David H Jones who was the Warwickshire County Music Advisor at the time to take music out to Warwickshire.

David died in 2019 but his legacy lives on.

Some of the teachers he invited to join are still with the choir and as keen as ever to keep his ideas alive

Today, Warwickshire Singers is a mixed voice choir of around 45 members, directed by rising star Jim Bate, who was appointed in 2022 after completing his MA in Choral Conducting at the University of Birmingham.