Warwickshire woman teams up with council, volunteers and charity for annual Christmas hamper initiative

A Warwickshire Christmas hamper initiative has returned to bring some festive joy to care leavers and asylum seekers across the county.

Former foster carer Norma Wilson, with support from Warwickshire County Council’s Children and Families service, Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift and other community and voluntary groups, has prepared more than 230 hampers.

Norma started preparing hampers more than 25 years ago within the Warwickshire County Council’s Rugby Children’s Team and the project has grown to become a much-cherished tradition.

Each hamper includes essentials such as socks, gloves, food, and toothbrushes, as well as festive treats and a handwritten card signed “Love from Norma and people who care.”

Norma draws on her years of experience as a foster carer for Warwickshire County Council, during which she cared for more than 140 children.

She understands the challenges faced by young people who are learning to live independently, and her hampers are a vital reminder that they are not alone.

Helen Smith, founder of Evelyn’s Gift, has been a key partner in supporting the initiative.

The charity, set up in memory of Helen’s daughter Evelyn, rallies donations from businesses and individuals across Warwickshire, helping to ensure that each hamper is brimming with thoughtfulness.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children’s services, commended Norma’s remarkable contribution.

She added: “Norma’s work is a true testament to the power of kindness and community spirit.

"Her hampers bring not just practical support but also hope and a sense of belonging to young people who might otherwise feel alone at Christmas.

"We are so grateful for her incredible dedication and the support of everyone who contributes to this wonderful initiative.

"Special thanks also go to Warwickshire Search and Rescue who helped collect the donations and deliver the Christmas parcels to young people around the county.”

Norma hopes her story will inspire others to give what they can.

She said: “The more people we can help, the better. Whether it’s donating money, organising workplace collections, or volunteering time, every contribution makes a difference.

“Christmas is a time for giving, and even the smallest gesture can mean the world to someone in need.”