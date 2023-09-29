Register
Warwickshire’s aspiring young politicians are encouraged to be heard

Those elected will also engage with decision-makers, including MPs and local councillors.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Warwickshire’s Youth Council is calling for 11 to 18-year-olds living or studying in the county to nominate themselves for its forthcoming elections.

The Youth Council offers an opportunity for young people to have a say and participate in local decision-making as advocates for their peers across Warwickshire.

Warwickshire’s Youth Council is calling for 11 to 18-year-olds living or studying in the county to nominate themselves for its forthcoming elections. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County CouncilWarwickshire’s Youth Council is calling for 11 to 18-year-olds living or studying in the county to nominate themselves for its forthcoming elections. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council
It also provides them with a chance to advocate for change on issues that affect children and young people, and actively engage with decision-makers, including MPs and local councillors.

This engagement can include organising events, leading campaigns, delivering speeches, participating in debates, and more.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “We believe that every child and young person has a vital role in our communities.

"To make our county truly child-friendly, we must listen to our young voices.

"We're committed to giving children and young people a real say in decisions that affect them and encourage young people interested in this opportunity to come forward.

“As a member of the Youth Council, individuals are not only enhancing their personal development but also embracing the joy of making a tangible difference in their community.”

To get involved in the Warwickshire Youth Council elections, the first step is to complete a nomination form.

This form includes questions about motivations to become a Warwickshire Youth Council member, allows applicants to craft a ‘manifesto’, and list the issues most important to them.

For further information on the Warwickshire Youth Council elections and the nomination process, go to: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/outcomes/heard/2

