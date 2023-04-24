There will also be pins and jerseys for those who hit certain fundraising targets

The Myton Hospice is set to host its 13th annual cycle challenge in Warwickshire later this year – and they are looking for people to take part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cycle Challenge will be taking place from the Warwick Myton Hospice on Sunday August 6.

The Myton Cycle Ride will be returning for its 13th year. Photo supplied

Myton hopes to raise £35,000 from this event so they can continue to provide their vital services free of charge to people living with terminal illnesses, and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are 50k, 100k and 100-mile routes to choose from, offering challenges to suit all capabilities, taking riders on a route through the villages of Warwickshire and the Cotswolds.

Myton are asking those looking to take part to pick a distance, set a challenge and raise as much money as they can in sponsorship.

Once they have completed the distance, they will be welcomed back to Warwick’s Myton Hospice to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New to 2023’s Cycle Challenge are cycle jersey pins. Those who commit to raise £50 or more will receive a white Cycle Jersey Pin for free and those raising more than £100 will receive the white pin and a Myton cycle jersey.

Those who raise over £250 will receive the Jersey plus a green cycle pin and for those who raise more than £500 they will receive the jersey plus a red cycle pin.

The 100k and 100-mile routes will see the return of the Saintbury Hill timed hill climb where participants can test themselves with the chance of being crowned ‘Myton Champion’ and win a champions jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement