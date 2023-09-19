Warwickshire's Myton Hospices inviting the community to its ‘talk and tour’ events held during Hospice Care Week

Tours and talks will be taking place at its three sites.

A hospice charity in Warwickshire will be inviting the community along to tours and talks at its site as part of a national awareness week.

This Hospice Care Week, The Myton Hospices are inviting people to find out more about the services on offer and how it may be able to support residents and their loved ones, now or in the future.

Hospice Care Week will take place from October 9 to 15 and encourages communities across the country to learn more about hospice care.

The Myton Hospices will be offering tours and talks at each of their sites to give the community an opportunity to see what they do.

The events will be held at:

~ Monday October 9 from 1pm to 3pm at Rugby Myton Support Hub

~ Thursday October 12 from 3pm to 5pm at Coventry Myton Hospice

~ Friday October 13 from 1pm to 3pm at Warwick Myton Hospice

Places are limited so people will need to book.

There will be an opportunity to meet the team, have a tour of the site and to ask questions.

A short presentation on everything Myton do will also be delivered by the equality, diversity and inclusion officer Kate Blackford, and community engagement manager Olivia Bowskill.

If anyone is interested in attending, they should fill out a short RSVP form at: www.mytonhospice.org/tours