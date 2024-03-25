Warwickshire's Myton Hospices raises nearly £70k with abseil challenge - here's when the next one is happening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hospice charity with sites in Coventry and Warwickshire has raised nearly £70,000 with its abseil challenge.

On March 16, 115 people took part in Myton Hospices abseil down Coventry Cathedral.

115 people took on Myton Hospices' abseil challenge on March 16. Photo supplied by Myton Hospices

So far raised £69,400 has been raised from the event for the charity, which has sites in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry

Natalie Walker, events manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in and volunteered at our abseil down Coventry Cathedral.

"It was inspiring to see people face their fears head-on while raising awareness and vital funds for Myton.

"Their courage, dedication and generosity made for a heart-warming day, full of stories, support and cheering each other on.

"We have to raise £10.5 million of the £13.25 million we need this year to continue providing our services free of charge to people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

"We couldn’t do this without our amazing supporters.”

Myton would also like to thank Coventry Cathedral and Eight Point Two for their support, Simon Coates Photography, Greggs for providing cakes and performers on the day; Guy Surtees, Shezza MC, Jim Thomason, Grace and MC, Paul Sanders.

With the success of the abseil, The Myton Hospices has announced a new date for the next abseil down Coventry Cathedral – Saturday September 28.

There is still time to donate to the fundraising total and help Myton hit the £70,000.