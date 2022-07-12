Wasps rugby coaches to hold free sessions for women and girls in Kenilworth later this month

Wasps rugby coaches will hold sessions for women and girls in Kenilworth later this month.

Giselle Mather, director of rugby at Wasps Women, will be among the coaches delivering the sessions at Kenilworth Rugby Club on Saturday July 23

Mather won the Rugby World Cup with England in 1994 and guided Wasps Women to back-to-back Premiership titles in 2003 and 2004.

Photo by Nick Browning | Nick B Images - Wasps Junior Girls Rugby Camp at Earlsdon RFC on Wednesday 27 October 2021

She will be joined by coaches Laura-Jane Lewis and Sarah Mitchelson.

Adam Dowsett, Strength and Conditioning coach, and former Wasps star and forwards coach Richard Birkett will also be delivering at the session, alongside Wasps’ community coaches.

It follows the success of Wasps half-term coaching camps for girls’ rugby across the region over the last 12 months – with one camp attracting more than 60 players.

Wasps are hoping to attracting more than 80 people to the Kenilworth camp over the day, as the club continues to work with community rugby clubs across Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider Midlands to support the development of women and girls’ rugby programmes.

Ian Isham, head of community, said: “We have seen great success with our camps for young girls in the last year and we are pleased to be able to offer this new camp, which include provision for senior players too.

“Women’s rugby continues to grow swiftly across the country and that is only going to accelerate with the Women’s World Cup being held later this year.

“We are committed to growing participation in rugby from all communities, and there is already a strong women’s rugby community here in Warwickshire.

“Giselle is one of the country’s top coaches and players that register will have the opportunity to enjoy a true masterclass in coaching.

"We’re delighted to be able to bring along so many coaches from Wasps Women to support the development day.

“We wanted to make this camp free-of-charge to remove barriers and encourage as much participation as possible in the region. It’s set to be a fantastic day and we’re looking forward to welcoming girls and women from across Warwickshire.”

Registration is required.

To register go to https://www.eticketing.co.uk/wasps/Events