Watch: Leamington school's Home Alone parody YouTube video has gone viral

A Leamington school has created a YouTube video which is a parody of the hit Christmas film Home Alone and it has gone viral.

The 15-minute re-creation of Home Alone has been condensed to cover all the key story beats.

It includes an elaborate showdown with burglars and traps and an emotional finale featuring the entire school.

History teacher Mr Dobson stars in the leading role as a continuation from last year’s award winning festive videos.

Jon Farrington-Smith, the school’s digital, design and marketing officer, said: “The school’s goal was to create something fun and heart warming for its community and bring smiles to people’s faces.

“It’s safe to say the video has succeeded far beyond our expectations.”

The video can be watched by clicking here https://youtu.be/7lcCVj5xkNQ