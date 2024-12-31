Watch: Leamington school's Home Alone parody YouTube video has gone viral

By Oliver Williams
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 12:10 GMT
Arnold Lodge School’s Lodge Alone video has amassed more than 800,000 views across social media platforms - and the number is still growing. Picture courtesy of Arnold LodgeArnold Lodge School’s Lodge Alone video has amassed more than 800,000 views across social media platforms - and the number is still growing. Picture courtesy of Arnold Lodge
Arnold Lodge School’s Lodge Alone video has amassed more than 800,000 views across social media platforms - and the number is still growing. Picture courtesy of Arnold Lodge
A Leamington school has created a YouTube video which is a parody of the hit Christmas film Home Alone and it has gone viral.

Arnold Lodge School’s Lodge Alone video has amassed more than 800,000 views across social media platforms - and the number is still growing.

The 15-minute re-creation of Home Alone has been condensed to cover all the key story beats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It includes an elaborate showdown with burglars and traps and an emotional finale featuring the entire school.

History teacher Mr Dobson stars in the leading role as a continuation from last year’s award winning festive videos.

Read More
'Remarkable' Warwickshire woman awarded OBE in King’s New Year Honours List 2025

Jon Farrington-Smith, the school’s digital, design and marketing officer, said: “The school’s goal was to create something fun and heart warming for its community and bring smiles to people’s faces.

“It’s safe to say the video has succeeded far beyond our expectations.”

The video can be watched by clicking here https://youtu.be/7lcCVj5xkNQ

Related topics:YouTube
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice