A family-run travel hire company in Kenilworth is marking its 60th anniversary this year. Photos supplied

A family-run travel hire company in Kenilworth is marking its 60th anniversary this year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brookline Cars Ltd was founded in 1965 by Elsie Brook.

It was first called Beeline Taxis, until 1979 when Patrick Brook, Elsie’s son, took over and renamed the company.

Photo shows: Hetty, Patrick and Simon Brook. Photo supplied

Speaking about the company’s history, Mark Dunn, the director and general manager at Brookline said: “Being one of the few drivers in her circle, an entrepreneurial spark was ignited in Elsie when regularly asked for lifts in her Hillman Imp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although, when asked to go further than the Warwickshire border, her car would mysteriously be "at the garage" as she famously didn't like to travel too far from home.

“Her husband Frank, sons Patrick and Chris, and Patrick's son Simon, continued to grow the business and expanded into the fleet we are today.

"From cars to mini-coaches and eventually full-sized coaches.

Patrick Brook with some of the old fleet. Photo supplied

"We are still very much a family-run business, owned by the third generation of the Brook family. Not only serving Warwickshire, but the whole Midlands region and nationwide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has operated from several sites in Kenilworth over the years, including Leycester Road, Leycester House and two sites in Farmer Ward Road.

In 2014, Brookline moved to a purpose-built depot in Princes Drive off Coventry Road in Kenilworth and have been there ever since.

Mark added: “Celebrating a 60th anniversary milestone is a huge honour for a family-run business and is testament to the reputation that has been built by the company as a trusted travel-provider.

Brookline's current premises in Princes Drive during its opening. Photo supplied

"The dedication and hard-work of three generations of the Brook family and the wider Brookline business family have ensured that customers come back to us time and time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have remained a constant presence in the Kenilworth, Warwickshire and Midlands service operator map by responding to the varying needs of our clientele, which is reflected now in the vehicles we have to offer and the amount of different services we are able to provide.

"We are immensely proud of what we have collectively achieved over the course of 60 years and that the name Brookline is associated with quality and reliability.

“We strive to remain a Kenilworth business for years to come, and are constantly evolving to meet the needs of a modern traveller.

Some of Brookline's old fleet. Photo supplied

"We aim to combine the demands of the future with one thing that will always stay the same, what we like to think of as "good old-fashioned service".

"Whether business or pleasure, for airports and domestic travel, we have a large fleet ranging from saloon and estate cars, to people carriers, mini coaches and full sized coaches.”

Brookline’s anniversary competition

To celebrate the anniversary, Brookline is holding a competition, offering three winners the chance to win a prize.

First Prize

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two tickets to The Mousetrap in private box A, 7.30pm on Saturday September 20 2025 at St Martin's Theatre, London West End

One of the vehicles in the current Brookline fleet. Photo supplied

Dinner for two at The Ivy West Street up to £200

A chauffeured car there and back

Second Prize

Two tickets to The Bodyguard in stalls row P, 7.30pm on Saturday September 27 2025 at Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Dinner for two at The Ivy Temple Row up to £120

A chauffeured car there and back

Third Prize

Free airport transfer to and from Birmingham Airport with Brookline for an autumn getaway

How to enter

To enter the competition, Brookline customers need to place a personal travel booking with the company between May 1 and July 31 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers’ details will be placed into a proverbial hat, with the draw taking place the first week in August.

The terms and conditions for the competition are available at: http://www.brooklinecars.com