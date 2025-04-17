‘We kept an Easter egg for 70 years and passed it down through our family’ say Harbury family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family from Harbury has donated a 70-year-old Easter egg, that has been passed down several generations, back to the company that made it.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killoran family kept the egg for decades as it became both a sentimental item as well as a talking point.

Ian Killoran recently got in touch with the manufacturers Terry’s, formerly known as Terry’s of York, now known for its chocolate orange range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Ian took the egg to London so the egg could be added to the company’s history archive in London.

Speaking about the story of the egg, David Killoran, Ian’s father, said: “This Easter egg was bought for my grandmother approximately 68 to 70 years ago by my father, Patrick Killoran.

"After my father and grandmother, Ellen Solis, passed away, my mother Francis Killoran kept the egg, and it became something of a talking point for the family.

"She would take pride in showing it to people, always with the comment “that was proper chocolate and would be perfect inside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left shows the donated Easter egg with David Killoran's story of the egg in the background (Photo by Terry's) and the two photos on the right shows the egg before it was donated.(Photos supplied by the Killoran family)

"My brother Antony Killoran lived with my mother and the egg remained in the family home following her passing.

"Recently my brother passed away and when clearing the house, we had a decision to make on the famous egg.

“It is with great delight that we as a family can donate this back to Terry’s and as part of the history of the company it can be placed in the archives.

"My mother would have been so proud that after 70 years it is still a talking point. So, it now leaves Warwickshire to its new home in London.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donated egg. Photo supplied by the Killoran family

Terry’s shared the news about the donation on its Facebook page this week.

In the post a spokesperson said: “We know Terry’s has a place in the hearts and history of so many people, but it was a truly special moment when Ian got in contact to share the story of his family’s Terry’s Easter Egg that had been at home in the village of Harbury for approximately 70 years.”

They added: “We are honoured to receive this donation to our archive. Thank you to the Killoran family.”