"We stand together" says Warwick District Council leader in the wake of riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The leader of Warwick District Council has issued a public message to the residents and businesses in the district following the recent riots taking place across the UK.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is Councillor Ian Davison’s message to the community

I am sure you are aware of the extremist demonstrations and widespread violence over the past week, and share our concern over what is happening in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of Warwick District Council has issued a public message to the residents and businesses in the district following the recent riots taking place across the UK.

The views of these small, extremist groups do not reflect those held by this council, our residents or businesses and I want to reassure you that we stand together as one community offering support to those who are affected by this far right violence.

We are working with the police and local organisations as well as our neighbouring councils to monitor the situation.

Our Community Wardens play a key role in this as they are present in our towns and communities, liaising with local faith, community and voluntary groups and are supported by our round the clock CCTV team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engaging with our residents, communities and businesses is a priority for this council and we are increasing our focus on this to ensure we can offer information and guidance.

Working alongside the police, we are monitoring any changes in the physical environment for example new graffiti, or large groups of people congregating.

However, much of the current disorder has been instigated and managed online, via social media channels, sharing information, videos and “news” updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I urge you to treat your social media updates with extreme caution, fact check their sources, their addresses and their associates.

Do not take all that you read at face value and interrogate its accuracy so that you are not caught up in the current flow of fake news and misinformation.

This is resulting in inaccurate and offensive information being shared and acted upon with devastating consequences. The police have been clear that there will be arrests for violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone who lives in the district should be able to live without fear and there will be friends and neighbours who are fearful because of what they are seeing on the news or social media.

Please be assured that this council stands in solidarity with you and will do all we can to support your safety.

Please continue to look out for each other; use your local neighbourhood and community groups, many of which were set up during the Covid-19 pandemic, to offer your support, friendship and reassurance - let’s not have anyone in our district feeling alone or unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Warwickshire Police also issued a warning as rumours were circulating that disorder was on its way to other towns in the county.

The force said it has “a robust plan in place to deal with any disorder with specially trained officers equipped to respond quickly and intervene early if required”.

If anyone has any concerns or information about activity in their own neighbourhood, they are being urged to contact Warwickshire Police directly with that information, 999 if it’s an urgent, active concern or 101 if sharing intelligence.

Information can also be submitted to Warwickshire Police through its website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/