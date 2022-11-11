Headteacher Mike Lowdell, with some of the cadet students at North Leamington School

A two minutes’ silence took place at the town's war memorials as people reflected on those who gave their lives at war.

And schools and groups across the district have been doing their bit to pay their own tributes.

This morning, the whole of North Leamington School came together outside in the school courtyard for a Remembrance Service.

Service personnel and civilian staff at Defence Munitions Kineton were joined by teachers and children from the local primary school for the station’s Remembrance Parade.

The service saw about 1,500 students and staff congregate to reflect, contemplate and remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth along with young men from their school.

Headteacher Mike Lowdell opened the ceremony with an address to the school, followed by the Last Post played on the trombone by Year 9 student Martin Shearer, before a two minute silence.

Senior student leaders read a Remembrance poem before the laying of a wreath by our cadet students.

Mr Lowdell said: “I am so proud of our staff and students coming together to show their respect at this Remembrance event every year.

"The ceremony is an important way to commemorate those that gave their lives in the Great Wars and a reminder of the sacrifices made by our service personnel, who have served and continue to serve today.

"Our continued thoughts are with those directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine.”

A spokesperson said: “It provided an opportunity for all to take a step back from the routinely frenetic pace of the provision of specialist ammunition support to wider defence activity, and pause to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many in the service of their country during conflicts past and present. We will remember them.”

