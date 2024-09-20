Weekly singing workshops to improve mental health to start up in Leamington soon
The 12-week course, put on by Warwickshire-based company Arts Uplift and funded by Leamington Town Council and the National Lottery Community Fund, will be led by experienced choir leader Claire Fowler who will help participants to sing familiar songs together in a small and supportive group, gain confidence in singing, learn breathing and singing techniques, gain a better understanding of how singing can improve wellbeing.
Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says “We are thrilled to be able to run our popular singing workshops again.
"There is lots of evidence that singing can help with low mood, anxiety and depression and we see time and time again how even the least confident singers eventually find their voice.
"It is always a joy to see the pleasure and fun that these choirs create together.”
The course is aimed at anyone looking to find creative coping strategies for improving their mental wellbeing.
It is suitable for beginners and you don’t need to have a brilliant singing voice to take part, just the willingness to have a go.
The workshops will take place at the Life Community Church in Charlotte Street on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8.30 pm starting on October 1.
There will also be an optional sharing performance at the church on Monday December 9 from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Booking is essential as places are limited.
Book via the Arts Uplift website at https://www.artsuplift.co.uk/creative-wellbeing-courses/