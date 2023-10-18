Wellesbourne Market takes steps to stop sale of ‘Rambo’ knives and illegal vapes

Working alongside Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service and Warwickshire Police, Wellesbourne Market recently made its stallholders aware that they can no longer sell machetes and knives that are designed to look intimidating and threatening,

The owners of Wellesbourne Market have banned the sale of large ‘Rambo' and 'zombie style’ knives and machetes on the market and are cracking down on the sale of illegal vapes.

Working alongside Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service and Warwickshire Police, Wellesbourne Market recently made its stallholders aware that they could no longer sell machetes and knives that are designed to look intimidating and threatening, known as ‘Rambo' or 'zombie-style’ knives, on the site.

Furthermore, stallholders have also been told that the sale of illegal vapes on the market will not be tolerated.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“I’m delighted that Wellesbourne Market is taking this stance and would like to thank them for their proactive actions. Young people are losing their lives to knife crime. Together, we need to do everything we can to tackle the culture of carrying Rambo style weapons and machetes.

“It’s also good news that the market is tackling both the sale of illegal vapes and sales of vapes to children. Our message is clear that those who do not smoke should not vape, and it is not for children and young people under 18 years.

“I hope the positive actions taken by Wellesbourne Market will now be replicated by other markets across the County.”

Gary Platt, Market Operator at Wellesbourne Market added: “We’re fully committed to stop the sale of knives at the market.

"We have already issued warning notices to traders that we will not permit sales of knives by traders.”

The Government recently announced plans to ban the sale of machetes and zombie-style knives with no practical use and give police more powers to seize them in a bid to crack down on their use in devastating street violence.

You can report knife related issues to Warwickshire Police.

In an emergency phone 999 or otherwise visit: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/