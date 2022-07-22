Wellesbourne residents delighted to have a permanent home for their community cafe

Previously, temporary weekly community cafes were held at the Wellesbourne Sports and Community Centre by WRCC’s Mobile Warm Hub team.

The Warm Hubs project, run by Wellesbourne based rural charity WRCC and supported by gas distribution network Cadent Gas, helps communities fight social isolation.

It helps to create accessible events where people can meet up and get more information about community support groups.

Residents in Wellesbourne recently gathered to celebrate the launch of their new community cafe having a permanent home. Photo supplied

Residents can also get advice and tips on energy bills, keeping warm and safe at home and carbon monoxide alarms and room thermometers.

Those attending the launch event at Wellesbourne Sports and Community Centre on July 4, said they were delighted to be having a permanent Warm Hub in the village.

Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council Chair Anne Prior said: “We’re very pleased to support this sociable activity started by the Mobile Warm Hub team at our fantastic Sports and Community Centre.

Cutting the cake: Cllr Anne Prior, Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council Chair (centre left) and Graeme Russell, Wellesbourne Methodist Church and Community Missioner (centre right), with Susan Greenway, WRCC Mobile Warm Hub Project Co-ordinator (far left), Jazzmine Bryce, Cadent Gas Project Co-ordinator, Anne White, WRCC Warm Hubs Project Co-ordinator (second right) and Edward Allard, Cadent Social Programmes Manager (far right). Photo supplied

"We hope to reach even more village residents now that the weekly coffee afternoon is becoming a permanent event.”

Graeme Russell, Wellesbourne Methodist Church and Community Missioner, added: “We feel it’s important to have a regular place for local people to come, regardless of their circumstances or situation, where they can find a friendly face, a hot drink, and a conversation – we’re looking forward to seeing new people and making new friendships.”

WRCC Warm Hubs Project Co-ordinator Anne White said: “We’re excited to welcome Wellesbourne as the fourth Warm Hub in our expanding network.

Graeme Russell, Wellesbourne Methodist Church and Community Missioner (second left) and Cllr Anne Prior, Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council Chair, receiving their Warm Hub certificates from Edward Allard, Cadent Social Programmes Manager (far left) and Kim Slater, WRCC CEO (far right). Photo supplied

"Thank you to Anne, Graeme and all our regulars who have made Sue and me feel so welcome over the past few months – we’ll definitely be keeping in touch and calling in for coffee and chats.”

Edward Allard, social programmes manager at Cadent, added: “It was great to meet residents at Wellesbourne’s launch and it makes it clear how much communities value these events.”

Wellesbourne’s Warm Hub event runs every Monday afternoon from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Sports and Community Centre in Loxley Close in Wellesbourne.

Free refreshments are served and everyone is welcome.