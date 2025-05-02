Wellesbourne tree surgeon creates stunning VE Day tribute from old climbing ropes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wellesbourne tree surgeon has created a stunning VE Day tribute from old climbing ropes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wyatt, of CTS Forestry, has a hobby where he creates pieces of relief Rope art.

His latest work is his own personal tribute to the huge sacrifices made during the Second World War and conflicts since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The piece was made using ply board with a frame backing to give support to the artwork as the ropes can be heavy.

Wellesbourne Tree Surgeon Chris Wyatt with his VE Day tribute artwork he made from old climbing ropes. Pictures supplied.

The rope is panel pinned onto the board and then extra layers of rope are then glued onto the base layer to give the 3D effect to the piece.

All the artwork Chris creates is sold to raise money for charity.

Last year, he donated three pieces as raffle prizes and raised more £2,000 for the air ambulance services covering Warwickshire.

This piece will be displayed at St Peter’s church in Wellesbourne in October as part of the poppy cascade.

To view Chris’s work online find @ropeartist.42 on Instagram.