Wellesbourne tree surgeon creates stunning VE Day tribute from old climbing ropes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Wyatt, of CTS Forestry, has a hobby where he creates pieces of relief Rope art.
His latest work is his own personal tribute to the huge sacrifices made during the Second World War and conflicts since.
The piece was made using ply board with a frame backing to give support to the artwork as the ropes can be heavy.
The rope is panel pinned onto the board and then extra layers of rope are then glued onto the base layer to give the 3D effect to the piece.
All the artwork Chris creates is sold to raise money for charity.
Last year, he donated three pieces as raffle prizes and raised more £2,000 for the air ambulance services covering Warwickshire.
This piece will be displayed at St Peter’s church in Wellesbourne in October as part of the poppy cascade.
To view Chris’s work online find @ropeartist.42 on Instagram.