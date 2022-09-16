Which places in the Warwick district will be showing the Queen's funeral?

There will be several community gatherings held in the Warwick district held for residents to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Councillors and officers from Warwick District Council will be joining the nation to observe a one minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday (September 18), the night before the Queen’s funeral to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, as part of a shared national moment of reflection.

There will be several community gatherings held in the Warwick district held for residents to pay tribute to the Queen. Photo by Mike Baker

The following venues will be open to the public to watch the broadcast of the funeral on Monday, September 19.

~ Vue Cinema in Leamington with free admission and a bottle of water for those wishing to attend

~ Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End open from 10.30am on Monday with coffee, tea and cake available.

~ Kenilworth Sporting Ground in Gypsy Lane

~ Whitnash Sports and Social Club, open from 10am

Services of commemoration and thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place on Sunday 18 September include:

~ St Mary’s Church in Warwick at 2.30pm

~ St Mark’s Church in Leamington at 4pm

~ St Nicholas Church in Kenilworth at 6.30pm

Service changes and closures

The council offices, Everyone Active Leisure Centres, The Royal Pump Rooms, Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum and Spa Centre will be closed on Monday, September 19.

Essential services including waste and recycling collections, street cleansing and public toilets and those to support the vulnerable will continue, though there will be a pause in operations while the funeral service is taking place.

Following the cancellation last week, Warwick Market will take place on Saturday (September 17) from 9am to 3pm with traders and visitors observing a two-minute silence at noon.

Book of Condolence

The Queen’s Book of Condolence remains open to visitors in the Royal Pump Rooms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

The book will be closed on Monday for the State Funeral, reopening for one more day on Tuesday, September 20.