White Poppy ceremony remembering those lost on all sides of conflicts to take place in Leamington

The event will take place at the war memorial in the town centre on Sunday November 12 from 2.30pm.

A White Poppy ceremony will be held at the war memorial in Leamington town centre on Sunday November 12 from 2.30pm.

This will be the ninth time the annual event takes place at the memorial.

It will consist of a simple and respectful ceremony with spoken contributions, the laying of a wreath and a silence.

A White Poppy wreath laid at the war memorial in Leamington last year. Picture supplied.

It is 90 years since the first white poppies were made by the Women’s Co-operative Union, not only in remembrance of the husbands, fathers, brothers and sweethearts they had lost but also to remember the key message of Remembrance Day at that time - ’never again’.

Some women lost their jobs because they wore a white poppy.

The White Poppy is about remembering those who have lost their lives on all sides of all conflicts, both civilians and military personnel, today and in the past.

It is about keeping alive the hope for, and the commitment to work for, peace wherever we can. It is about acknowledging that every human life is irreplaceable.

Geoff Tibbs, remembrance project manager of the Peace Pledge Union which distributes White Poppies, said: “The white poppy has been worn for 90 years to hold on to the key message of Remembrance Day - 'never again'.

"Tragically this message needs repeating year on year - including right now.”