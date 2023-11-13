Register
White Poppy ceremony remembering those lost on all sides of conflicts took place in Leamington

The event took place at the war memorial in Leamington following the Remembrance Sunday parade and service on Sunday (November 12)
By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:53 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
A White Poppy ceremony was held at the war memorial in Leamington town centre on Sunday (November 12).

The simple and respectful ceremony with spoken contributions included the laying of a wreath and a silence.

This was the ninth annual ceremony of this type to take place in Leamington around Remembrance Day.

A group gathered for the White Poppy Ceremony at the war memorial in Leamington on Sunday after the Remembrance parade and service earlier that day. (November 12). Picture supplied.
A group gathered for the White Poppy Ceremony at the war memorial in Leamington on Sunday after the Remembrance parade and service earlier that day. (November 12). Picture supplied.
It is 90 years since the first white poppies were made by the Women’s Co-operative Union, not only in remembrance of the husbands, fathers, brothers and sweethearts they had lost but also to remember the key message of Remembrance Day at that time - ’never again’.

Some women lost their jobs because they wore a white poppy.

The White Poppy is about remembering those who have lost their lives on all sides of all conflicts, both civilians and military personnel, today and in the past.

