White Poppy ceremony remembering those lost on all sides of conflicts took place in Leamington
A White Poppy ceremony was held at the war memorial in Leamington town centre on Sunday (November 12).
The simple and respectful ceremony with spoken contributions included the laying of a wreath and a silence.
This was the ninth annual ceremony of this type to take place in Leamington around Remembrance Day.
It is 90 years since the first white poppies were made by the Women’s Co-operative Union, not only in remembrance of the husbands, fathers, brothers and sweethearts they had lost but also to remember the key message of Remembrance Day at that time - ’never again’.
Some women lost their jobs because they wore a white poppy.
The White Poppy is about remembering those who have lost their lives on all sides of all conflicts, both civilians and military personnel, today and in the past.