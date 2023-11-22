Whitnash councillor speaks to Brownies about their concerns for the town and further afield

Councillor Judy Falp took time away from a Warwick District Council meeting to speak to the Whitnash and Warwick Gates group during Parliament Week about her role as a town, district and county councillor

A Whitnash councillor has taken time out of her busy schedule to speak to a Brownie group and hear about their concerns about their community and the wider world.

Councillor Judy Falp took time away from a Warwick District Council meeting to speak to the Whitnash and Warwick Gates group during Parliament Week about her role as a town, district and county councillor.

The Brownies asked lots of questions, and some had spent time doing posters with their concerns about the District and wider area.

Whitnash councillor Judy Falp talks to the Whitnash and Warwick Gates Brownies group.

Their concerns for homeless people and their knowledge of their needs was heart warming, and Cllr Falp was able to reassure them that councils do have a duty of care to homeless people.

Many of the Brownie’s concerns were on environmental Issues including idling cars, noisy motor bikes, looking after our seas, rivers and lakes, stopping plastic waste, cutting down trees and the need to plant more trees, and being bee friendly to name just a few.

Cllr Falp commented that if just a few of the Brownies grow up to take part in the democratic process, then the area will be in good hands in the future.