Whitnash named as one of the best places to live across England and Wales

Whitnash has been named as one of the best places to live across England and Wales in a new report.

The 2025 list has been put together by property company Garrington Property Finders.

Garrington said it analysed data to identify the best places to live in England and Wales looking at five criteria.

These were: natural beauty, wellbeing, heritage, schools and jobs as well as value for money.

It looked at 1,450 cities, towns and villages which had a population of 5,000 people or more and overall, the top spot in England and Wales went to Redbourne in Hertfordshire.

However locally in the list, Whitnash came in at the top spot in the West Midlands area and was also placed as 16th in England and Wales overall.

The next closest towns in the south Warwickshire area were Kenilworth coming in at number 56 and Stratford at number 70.

Here’s a list of the rankings of some of the towns and villages in our area

Whitnash – number 16

Kenilworth – number 56

Stratford – number 70

Balsall Common – number 92

Leamington – number 209

Warwick – number 296

Wellesbourne – number 372

Southam – number 772

Speaking about the methodology of the report, the Garrington website said: “Garrington’s Best Places to Live report 2025 is an impartial, objective ranking based on publicly available data. The ranking is not based on subjective or personal opinions.

“Our data team compiled data in a total of 18 categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and the percentage of homes with their closest primary school ranked Outstanding by Ofsted.

"The analysis included a total of 1,447 locations with a population of 5,000 or more.

"Our report is not a league table of the ‘best and worst places to live’. On the contrary, the research only ranks the best places to live, so being included – whether at number one or number 1447 – is to be applauded.

To view the full report, the list and to use Garrington’s analysis tool to compare places go to: https://www.garrington.co.uk/best-places-to-live-2025/