Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whitnash councillor Judy Falp has been recognised for her 20 years of service to her town and district.

At a meeting of Whitnash Town Council last month, Cllr Falp was presented with the long service certificate from Warwick District Council chairman and fellow town councillor Cllr Robert Margrave.

Known by her fellow district councillors as ‘The Mother of the House’, she is the longest serving female member of the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Robert Margrave presents Cllr Judy Falp with her certificate for serving the authority for 20 years. Picture supplied.

She was its chairwoman between 2008 and 2009 and counts this as one of her proudest moments on the district council.

Another has been seeing the opening of the new Civic Centre in Whitnash after 28 years of lobbying for it at all three levels of local government with fellow Whitnash councillor and friend the late Tony Heath.