Whitnash town councillor is recognised for 20 years of service to her district
At a meeting of Whitnash Town Council last month, Cllr Falp was presented with the long service certificate from Warwick District Council chairman and fellow town councillor Cllr Robert Margrave.
Known by her fellow district councillors as ‘The Mother of the House’, she is the longest serving female member of the authority.
She was its chairwoman between 2008 and 2009 and counts this as one of her proudest moments on the district council.
Another has been seeing the opening of the new Civic Centre in Whitnash after 28 years of lobbying for it at all three levels of local government with fellow Whitnash councillor and friend the late Tony Heath.
Cllr Falp said: “I am extremely proud that the residents of Whitnash have voted for me each time I have gone to the polls, it’s a real privilege to serve them.”