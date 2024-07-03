General election: update on postal votes for Warwick & Leamington and Kenilworth & Southam constituencies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters for the Warwick & Leamington and Kenilworth & Southam constituencies can still return postal votes for the General Election tomorrow (Thursday July 4) at a polling station in their constituency between 7am and 10pm.

They can also be handed to the reception staff at Leamington Town Hall, which will be open from 8:30am to 10pm.

Those handing in their postal votes at any of these places will be required to complete a declaration form.

Those who have not received their postal vote can request it be re-issued up to 5pm.

This can only be done by calling 01926 456105 to request it and then it will need to be collected it from the Saltisford 1 office in Warwick.

The latest postal vote figures for the Warwick & Leamington, Kenilworth & Southam Constituencies, and Leamington Clarendon Ward have been released by Warwick District Council.

Overall, the council has received 77 per cent of postal votes for the constituency of Warwick & Leamington, 78 per cent for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency and 66 per cent for the Leamington Clarendon town by-election.

These figures align with the overall turnout for postal votes in previous general elections, where turnout was around 80 per cent for general elections in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Voters can find out where their nearest polling station is located to hand-deliver their postal vote by visiting www.warwickdc.gov.uk/pollingstations