'Why are they here?': Cubbington residents' anger over new temporary traffic lights in the village

The lights were put in Rugby Road close to an existing set in Windmill Hill nearby and one resident attached a sign to them asking ‘why these lights here?’

Cubbington residents have made their anger known over a new set of temporary traffic lights in the village.

The lights were put up recently in Rugby Road, close to the junction with Windmill Hill – at the bottom of which is another set of temporary lights which have been in place for several weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is causing traffic congestion in the area near Our Lady and St Teresa’s Primary School and along the busy main road which has had an large number of road works and temporary lights in recent times.

The temporary traffic lights and sign attached to them in Rugby Road, Cubbington. Picture supplied.

Residents have clearly had enough and a handmade sign was attached to one set in Rugby Road asking “Why are these lights here?”

Cubbington parish councillor David Saul said he shared residents’ frustrations over the new set of lights.

He said: “This is obviously causing disruption and that might be necessary but the work seems to be taking its time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's about time the local authority [Warwickshire County Council] sorts this out because it is not good enough.

"I’m sick and tired of what is not going on and I shall be asking the parish clerk to write to the assistant director of county highways to request come to the next parish council meeting so we can hold them to account for the issues we are facing in Cubbington.”

Warwickshire County Council has said the work in Rugby Road should be completed and the lights removed tomorrow (Thursday June 8).

A spokesman for the authority said: “"The temporary traffic signals in Rugby Road are in place so that Severn Trent Water can carry out an emergency repair on a leaking water main.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The signals are in place to ensure the safety of both the work force and pedestrians.

"The works on Windmill Hill commenced on May 19 and are due to be completed on June 30

"The council would not, under normal circumstances, have allowed two projects to make use of temporary signals at the same time and in such close proximity.