Why yellow or brown coloured water might be coming out of your taps in some Leamington homes

Severn Trent has explained why properties in and around Leamington might have water that appears yellow or brown when it comes out of the taps.

Yesterday (Wednesday January 16) it was estimated that at least 3,500 properties were affected by the water supply issues caused by a burst pipe.

This morning (Thursday January 17), Severn Trent issued an update saying supply was restored but that they were still working to fix the pipe.

The update said: “We’re pleased to inform you your water supply is back on earlier than we expected although it may be poorer pressure.

"Our teams remain in the area working to repair a burst water pipe on Willes Road/B4099. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

Following this, Matt Western - the MP for Warwick and Leamington - who has been looking into the ongoing water problems, said he received information from the water company after he raised more concerns from residents about the colour of the water.

In his Facebook post this morning, Mr Western provided the following information from Severn Trent about the colour of the water: “As we have been moving water around the network in order to maintain and restore supplies, natural sediment from within the mains can be disturbed.

"This can give the water a yellow or brown colour but should clear if taps are run gently for a period of time.

"The water may also appear white or cloudy which is due to air becoming entrained in the water. This will settle to clear once poured into a glass and left to clear.

"It is completely safe to drink.”

Previously, Mr Western had also requested a dedicated hotline to be opened for affected residents.

After hearing back from Severn Trent about the hotline, he said: “In response, Severn Trent have told me that customers can email [email protected] and if you use the subject title CAMPION, your email will be prioritised.

“Please do continue to share what is happening where you are, and I will continue to raise any ongoing issues/concerns with Severn Trent.”

For more information from Severn Trent about discoloured water go to: https://www.stwater.co.uk/my-supply/water-quality/my-water-looks-unusual/?cmpid=card:water_quality:unusual_water