Home improvement retailer Wickes is set to open a major new store in Leamington.

The business is set to move into a 38,650 sq ft unit on a 15-year lease at Spa Park, which is off Tachbrook Road.

Wickes already has a base in Coten end in Warwick, which is mainly a showroom for kitchens and bathrooms.

The new unit Wickes will be moving to at Spa Park in Leamington. Photo supplied

Property developer, Stoford, who leased the building to Wickes, said the unit is a “net zero carbon building”.

Wickes will be joining Berry Global, Bladon Micro Turbines, Liberty Commodities Limited, Martin Sprocket & Gear and Opus International Products who are all at Spa Park.

There are now two units remaining at the business park.

Edward Peel, director at Stoford, said: “Spa Park is an incredibly strong location that delivers best-in-class, sustainable units in a well-connected site.

"We have attracted some outstanding occupiers, with seven new units already let, and our latest transaction to Wickes is a further vote of confidence in the scheme.”

Wickes applied for planning permission for the new site in 2023 and recently gained further permission to remodel the business unit at the retail park.

In the planning documents Wickes, also known as Wickes Building Supplies (WBS), described moving to the areas as a top priority location for the business.

It said: “WBS has a very longstanding requirement for a new full-line branch to serve the Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa catchment.

"It is, in fact, the occupier’s top locational priority in the UK making this a particularly significant acquisition for the business.”

An opening date for the new store is yet to be announced.