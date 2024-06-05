Win a weekend of driving a new electric car in Leamington Rotary Club competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Courier and Weekly News have teamed up with the Startin Kia - Warwick dealership inHeathcote Lane to offer our readers the chance to drive a Kia Electric car for the weekend inour annual Classics at the Spa (CATS) competition in the build up to the event.

Leamington Rotary Club is staging its classic car and motorcycle show in Leamington on Sunday June 16 to raise money for local charities and we are celebrating the event with this star prize.

More than 300 classic cars and motorcycles from individual owners and clubs across the region are expected to line up in the Pump Room Gardens, where there will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm, live entertainment throughout the day, food and drink outlets and a picnic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary president Barry Andrews said: “All the money raised from CATS will go to our two nominated charities this year – Warwickshire Search and Rescue and OurJay, a Rugby-based charity which raises money for defibrillators in public places - and I would like to thank Startin Kia - Warwick for agreeing to be our generous sponsor, and Leamington BID for helping finance the event.

Caption: Simon Evans (left), Rotary’s CATS show organiser, with Kurt Smoult, sales manager at Startin Kia – Warwick.

“In addition to sponsorship and entry fees, we will be inviting visitors to make a donation.

"Last year we raised more than £5,000,” he said.

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia – Warwick, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we are very pleased to be sponsoring this event.

"Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are very proud to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kia EV6 has a range of more than 320 miles and was named the What Car? Car of the Year 2022 in the prestigious European Car of the Year Awards, and Best Family Electric SUV 2024.

For more details about Classics at the Spa visit the event’s website www.carsatthespa.co.uk

To enter the competition, simply tell us the location of the Startin Kia – Warwick dealership.