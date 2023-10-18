Win prizes on spooktacular Halloween Pumpkin Path in Leamington town centre

BID Leamington’s annual Pumpkin Path will see participants hunt for clues in the windows of shops, cafes and restaurants across the town centre between Saturday October 28 and Sunday November 5.

A spooktacular Halloween treasure hunt is set to return to Leamington town centre – with £1,000 worth of prizes to be won.

BID Leamington’s annual ‘Pumpkin Path’ will see participants hunt for clues in the windows of shops, cafes and restaurants across the town centre between Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, November 5 for the opportunity to win a host of prizes donated by Leamington businesses.

This year’s frightfully fun family event will feature two trails, each including 29 businesses, and participants will be tasked with finding an orange pumpkin in each of the shop windows which contains a letter.

Gary Jones and Alison Shaw, of BID Leamington, at Esquires Coffee where one of the clues can be found.

Once the trail is completed, the letters will reveal the location of the ‘mummies post box’ where entry forms can be posted.

Families who gather at least 10 clues will be entered into the prize draw, while those who gather all of the clues will be entered into the grand prize draw to be in with a chance of winning £200 worth of treats.

Entry forms are available to download at www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk and can also be found at participating businesses as well as the Halloween stands on the upper and lower mall of Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “The Pumpkin Path is a fantastic annual event that is enjoyed by hundreds of families every year.

“It is an opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit while rediscovering some of the businesses across the town centre, or even finding some new favourites.

“The event is always very well supported by businesses, and we have some excellent prizes that have been donated.

“We hope everyone has fun taking part in this year’s event and gathering the clues to find the location of our spooky mummies post box.”

The competition will close on Sunday, November 5 at 4.30pm.