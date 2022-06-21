Winners of the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards revealed

Jonathan Smith Foodie Awards founder compered the evening. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

The winners in the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards have been revealed.

In partnership with Visit Warwickshire and Visit Coventry, the awards, hosted by Fargo Village in Coventry last week, brought together more than 50 businesses vying for success across 17 food and drink categories.

The finalists came under the scrutiny of a judging panel made up of some well known names in the industry, including Michelin Star chef Paul Foster, who runs Stratford’s Salt restaurant, British Bake-off winner Candice Brown and food and drink broadcaster and champion Nigel Barden.

Warwickshire food blogger Ellen Manning, of Eat With Ellen, also helped judge the Fine Dining Chef cook-off.

Winners were chosen from 17 categories that focus on quality, service and innovation with an emphasis on farm to fork, including a public vote Community Award, and new this year, a new special award honouring a Food Hero, sponsored by Visit Coventry.

Foodie Awards Founder Jonathan Smith, of Talk Business UK, said: “I must admit to feeling humbled and inspired following the Foodie Awards presentation event.

"Meeting all the finalists and hearing their stories, feeling their passion for what they do and seeing how wonderfully supportive the food and drink folk are towards each other, was amazing.”

The awards also raised more than £500 through a raffle on the night for The Trussell Trust network of eight food banks in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Zoe Ballinger, of Trussell Trust, said: “Thank you to everyone at Foodie Awards 2022 for supporting the work for The Trussell Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire Foodbanks. We are very grateful for the generous donations we have received that will make a huge difference to the work we do in the community and ultimately the work to end food poverty.”

Here are the winners:

~ Food and Drink Experience Award – Enchanted Tea Room in Leamington

~ Young Foodie Award – Veg Food Enthusiast - Katie Todd, Henley-in-Arden

~ Foodie Start-up Award – St Maur in Alcester

~ Best Casual Dining Establishment Award –Dough and Brew in Warwick

~ International Taste Award Award – The Cork and Tile in Stratford

~ Farm Shop of the year Award – The Farm in Stratford in Snitterfield

~ Artisan Drink Producer Award – Napton Cidery in Napton-on-the-Hill

~ Artisan Food Producer Award – Vittle and Smoke in Southam

~ Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year Award – The Loft in Coventry

~ Fine Dining Chef of the Year Award – Tobias Reutt of Earlsdon Supper Club in Coventry

~ Independent Food or Drink Retailer of the Year Award (Sponsored by Leamington Courier) – LOLA Provisions - Leamington

~ The Best Cafe or Coffee Shop Award – Forrest Coffee House in Kenilworth

~ The Best Pub or Bar Award – The Coach House in Stratford

~ The Street Food Trader of the Year Award – Boxx ‘n Bar in Coventry

~ Best Casual Dining Chef Award – Sophie Hyam, Culinary Bites in Coventry

~ Employee of the Year Award – Kevin Prior – Metropolis Bar and Restaurant in Coventry

~ Community Award – Metropolis Bar and Restaurant in Coventry