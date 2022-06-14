Winners of Warwick's schoolchildren's Jubilee cake competition get their prizes

The winners of a Jubilee cake competition for Warwick school children recently met with the Mayor of Warwick to collect their prizes.
The competition was organised by Norma Jean Bakery and Warwick Town Council and encouraged pupils to create Jubilee-themed cupcakes or cookies.
The entries were judged on May 26 by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, Norma Jenner of Norma Jean Bakery, and local food blogger Ellen Manning, author of Eat with Ellen.
Joint winners were Ella Border from Aylesford School and ‘The Crowns of Coten End’ from Coten End Primary School, both in the five to nine age category.
They recently met with the Mayor to collect their certificates and their prizes.
The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington said: “It was a pleasure to judge the talent of the competition.
"The entries were fit for royalty and show we have some great young bakers in Warwick.”