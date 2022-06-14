Winners of Warwick's schoolchildren's Jubilee cake competition get their prizes

‘The Crowns of Coten End’ from Coten End Primary School receiving their prize from the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington. They were joint winners were Ella Border from Aylesford School in the five to nine age category. Photo supplied

The winners of a Jubilee cake competition for Warwick school children recently met with the Mayor of Warwick to collect their prizes.

The competition was organised by Norma Jean Bakery and Warwick Town Council and encouraged pupils to create Jubilee-themed cupcakes or cookies.

The entries were judged on May 26 by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, Norma Jenner of Norma Jean Bakery, and local food blogger Ellen Manning, author of Eat with Ellen.

Ella Border from Aylesford School receiving her prize from the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Richard Edgington. She was a joint winner with ‘The Crowns of Coten End’ team from Coten End Primary School, who were both in the five to nine age category. Photo supplied

Joint winners were Ella Border from Aylesford School and ‘The Crowns of Coten End’ from Coten End Primary School, both in the five to nine age category.

They recently met with the Mayor to collect their certificates and their prizes.

The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington said: “It was a pleasure to judge the talent of the competition.