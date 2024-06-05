Work along major route near Leamington finishes nearly a year and half after it starting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work along a major route near Leamington has finally finished – nearly a year and half after it started.

Since December 2022, work had been taking place on the Fosse Way/Harbury Lane/Chesterton Road junction crossroads between Leamington and Long Itchington.

The work involved adding traffic lights to the crossroads, as well as widening the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the Harbury Lane/Fosseway junction has now been completed. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

As well as this, retaining walls around the junction and around neighbouring properties have also been built.

The work, which caused some delays to motorists travelling in the area due to the temporary traffic lights on site, was completed last week despite several delays to the project.

When the project started, Warwickshire County Council had hoped the project would be finished by summer 2023 and in November 2023 – months after the anticipated completion date – the council said it anticipated an end to work in spring.

The reasons given for the setbacks included delays due to challenging site conditions and environmental constraints, survey and testing results leading to a redesign of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the Harbury Lane/Fosseway junction has now been completed. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

At the time the council said: “This unanticipated redesign, review and approval significantly increased the forecast timescale for the completion of this section of the works whilst continuing to ensure the safety of residents, those using the junction and the work force is maintained at all times.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “The county council is pleased to announce that the traffic signals at the Harbury Lane/Fosse Way junction are now fully operational.