Work completed on priority crossing for pedestrians and cyclists on major road between Leamington and Kenilworth

Work has been completed on a priority crossing for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the new cycle route along the A452 Kenilworth Road in Leamington.

The works have involved construction of a road hump on Cloister Crofts with give-way markings for drivers.

A contrasting surface on the road hump will make the crossing more visible for drivers and help to separate the cycle track section from the footway, whilst providing a continuous and level route for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Image provided by Warwickshire County Council.

The road hump will support lower vehicle speeds into and out of Cloister Crofts which, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has said, “makes the junction safer for all”.

Further priority crossings are planned on active travel projects around Warwickshire, including the A429 Coventry Road cycling scheme in Warwick.

The priority crossing supports recent changes in the Highway Code.

Drivers are advised to slow down on the approach to the crossing, check and then stop to allow people to cross, and to be aware of other drivers ahead that may need to stop.

People on foot or bicycle are advised to slow down and look both ways before crossing.

The priority crossing forms part of the new Kenilworth Road cycle route which includes a cycle track along the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road, parking restrictions, upgraded traffic signals and crossings, and creation of a signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue.

A new crossing refuge has just been completed at Clarendon Avenue to connect the cycle route with the town centre.

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first section of an ambitious active travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route that will connect Kenilworth and Leamington (K2L).

Cllr Jan Matecki, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "This enhanced crossing is another step forward in the development of the K2L and delivery of WCC’s ambitions to provide safe and attractive options for local journeys by walking, wheeling and cycling.

"The updated Highway Code, with its clear road user hierarchy, is fully supported by the new Warwickshire Local Transport Plan and we will continue to deliver infrastructure projects that increase the attractiveness of active travel options."