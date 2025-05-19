Work in progress to build a living labyrinth in Leamington church grounds

Work taking place on the Leamington’s Living Labyrinth project at All Saints' Parish church in April. Picture supplied.

Work is in progress to build a living labyrinth in the grounds of All Saints’ Parish church in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARC (Achieving Results for Communities) has been working closely with the church to create the labryrinth in the churchyard.

The labyrinth, on the triangular patch of grass between Gloucester Street and Church Walk, is based on the one at Arundel Castle in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of volunteers dug out the ground and 1,500 bulbs and plants were planted at an event at the end of April.

The design of the labryrinth comprises five link circuits with closed linking loop paths.

The church is hoping the labryrinth will provide a source of food for bees, butterflies and other insects and a place for quiet reflection.

More volunteers and funding are needed for the project.

For more information about the Leamington’s Living Labyrinth project visit www.arccic.co.uk , https://tinyurl.com/4kd4wkcm or follow the Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/achievingresultsincommunities/