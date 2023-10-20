Work on council's controversial move of services to Leamington Pump Rooms to start soon

Warwick District Council’s cabinet unanimously agreed to repurpose the shop in the Royal Pump Rooms due to the planned sale and closure of the council’s Riverside House base. More than 2,000 people signed an online petition to protect the shop, which operates alongside Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum, and the council's report has acknowledged the closure will “directly impact on 20 artists who regularly sell their works at the site”.

Work to move Warwick District Council services to the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington town centre will start soon.

The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

Work will take place between 30 October and 3 November to improve internet connectivity for those using or visiting the building.

And work for all aspects of the customer service design that do not require planning permission is scheduled to begin on Monday 20 November and expected to take around three months to complete.

The shop will close on Sunday November 19 and the council will continue to work to find an alternative space for the artists to display and sell their collections.

Elements that require planning permission will not start unless permission is granted; these include the installation of a glazed door plus a panel and wooden partition to replace the metal roller shutters.

Riverside House

The building is expected to remain open throughout.

The council has said: “Interim arrangements are being made to offer a small selection of cards and exhibition related products from the reception area once the shop closes, with longer term plans to further develop the relationships already fostered with artists in the area and continue a dialogue to see what collaborative opportunities might be possible in the future.

“During the entire process we have recognised that any changes to Royal Pump Rooms require the utmost scrutiny.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for transformation, Councillor Jessica Harrison added: "We are pleased that work is soon to begin for our carefully considered plans to create an accessible and centrally located hub for residents who are unable to access our services online or require face to face support.”

Another part of the council’s move out of Riverside House will be the transfer of its administrative office space to Saltisford in Warwick.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has, this week, circulated his second letter to the district council’s leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) on the matter, repeating his request for a review of the decision - including a full public consultation – to sell Riverside House for housing.