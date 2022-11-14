Work on track to open new £5.5 million business and industrial park in Warwick

Work is underway at Space Business Centre Warwick,. Picture supplied.

Work is on track to open a new £5.5 million business and industrial park in Warwick which will boost the local economy when it opens early next year.

Enquiries are already being received by AC Lloyd Commercial which is creating the Space Business Centre Warwick near its headquarters in Tachbrook Park.

Sixty-one units are currently under construction ranging in size from 285 sq ft to 840 sq ft along with two facilities blocks containing a kitchen, toilets and shower room.

One or two car-parking spaces will be allocated to each unit and there will be 12 electric car charging points installed along with solar panels on some of the roofs and a cycle shelter at the 35,000 sq ft development.

Landscaping with green planting will take place ahead of the opening of the park, which is aimed at start-up companies wanting flexible units to grow their business.

This is following on from the opening of AC Lloyd Commercial’s £6 million development, known as T1300, off Plato Close at Tachbrook Park in 2020 and AC Lloyd Commercial’s successful Space Business Centres in Gloucester and Cheltenham – with the latter currently fully occupied.

Mark Edwards, managing director of AC Lloyd Commercial, said: “Space Business Centre Warwick will provide a combination of office, industrial and storage units which will be available on flexible 30-day terms,

“This is aimed at businesses that have started life in a shed, garage or home and these people are now ready to take their company to the next level as well as claim space back at their property.

“At our other centres we have found that young businesses often start off in the smallest space but then move into larger units as they become more successful and need more room.

“The flexibility of the units means they suit a wide variety of businesses and a real community flourishes as they often do business with each othe.

“Work is progressing well at the site and the units are starting to take shape now.

“The jobs that will be created in Warwick will help the local economy to thrive at a site which is already home to one of Warwickshire’s most well-known business parks.”