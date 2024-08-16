Work set to start soon on creating a new ‘Creative Hub’ at Leamington Town Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Workers are expected to be on site until early 2025, with the initial works aimed at remodelling and opening up the entrance and reception area, installing new toilets and a lift.
This week, Warwick District Council announced that Stepnell will be carrying out the first phase of work, adding that these works “mark the first step on the journey toward achieving the much bigger ambition of developing this iconic Leamington landmark as a creative and cultural hub”.
The council said Stepnell has had experience in other similar projects across the country – including the rejuvenation and conservation of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Costume Workshop in Stratford
Councillor Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “Creating modern, uplifting and accessible facilities whilst respecting the integrity and history of this important public building, requires the utmost skill to blend long-held tradition with contemporary styles and techniques.
"We are confident that working in partnership with Stepnell, we can a create a new future for Leamington’s Town Hall and a legacy that we can all be proud of.”
Adrian Barnes, director at Stepnell, added: "We are delighted to be working with Warwick District Council on the specialist refurbishment works at Leamington Town Hall.
"The works will carefully remodel existing areas of the building into a modern and accessible building.
"The partnering approach the whole team has taken is exemplary and we look forward to seeing the results in the near future.”