Work set to start soon on creating a new ‘Creative Hub’ at Leamington Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work will start soon on creating a new ‘Creative Hub’ at Leamington Town Hall.

Workers are expected to be on site until early 2025, with the initial works aimed at remodelling and opening up the entrance and reception area, installing new toilets and a lift.

This week, Warwick District Council announced that Stepnell will be carrying out the first phase of work, adding that these works “mark the first step on the journey toward achieving the much bigger ambition of developing this iconic Leamington landmark as a creative and cultural hub”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town hall project team with some of the members from Stepnell. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

The council said Stepnell has had experience in other similar projects across the country – including the rejuvenation and conservation of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Costume Workshop in Stratford

Councillor Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “Creating modern, uplifting and accessible facilities whilst respecting the integrity and history of this important public building, requires the utmost skill to blend long-held tradition with contemporary styles and techniques.

"We are confident that working in partnership with Stepnell, we can a create a new future for Leamington’s Town Hall and a legacy that we can all be proud of.”

Adrian Barnes, director at Stepnell, added: "We are delighted to be working with Warwick District Council on the specialist refurbishment works at Leamington Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The works will carefully remodel existing areas of the building into a modern and accessible building.

"The partnering approach the whole team has taken is exemplary and we look forward to seeing the results in the near future.”