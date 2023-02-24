Register
Work starts on new homes in Sydenham

The homes are due to be completed later this year.

By Kirstie Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:09pm

Work has started on 15 new homes in Sydenham.

Deeley Homes is working at the former Sydenham Industrial Estate off Ramsey Road, which is expected to be completed in September on what will be known as Kingsbury Close.

Eleanor Deeley and Darren Cox (Deeley Group) at the development in Sydenham. Photo supplied

Demolition on the site has already been completed and infrastructure work is now underway.

It will feature homes for sale for private ownership, including a mix of two and three bedroom properties, along with four homes for affordable social rent.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of Deeley Group, said: “Work is now underway and we are proud to be creating 15 new homes which will help to support the growing needs for more housing in Leamington.

“This brownfield development continues our regeneration work on the Sydenham Industrial Estate, following the creation of 147 homes on the site of the former Soans’ motor dealership four years ago.”

