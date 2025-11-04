Work starts to create a new public park linking Leamington and Warwick

Work to create a new public park which will link the towns of Leamington and Warwick is now underway.

Elizabeth Park is being developed through a partnership between Warwick District Council and Homes England.

The district’s newest green space will stretch along the riverside from Princes Drive and will encompass the area currently occupied by the Edmondscote Athletics Track.

The project will be completed in three phases.

The first will see the area of grassland adjacent to Princes Drive undergo landscaping works, the installation of new footpaths, tree planting and seeding for wildflower meadows.

The planned relocation of the athletics facility will make way for phase two (the redesignation of the sports ground) and phase three, to create access to the existing green spaces west of the athletics track along the River Avon.

Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “This exciting project will not only create a wonderful new public park for Leamington and Warwick but will also provide an attractive traffic free route between the two towns.

"This is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing green spaces across the district and improving accessibility for walking, cycling and sport.”

Ragu Sittambalam, senior planning and enabling manager at Homes England, added: “Having worked to secure planning approval for the design of Elizabeth Park earlier this year, it’s exciting to see the first phase start on site which will provide new planting, footpaths and improved access to this area of open space.

“This stands as one of our commitments having purchased the Riverside House site in 2024 which has now been demolished and will deliver new homes on previously developed land.

"We’re grateful to the community for their input and cooperation, we hope that in time Elizabeth Park will contribute to the wider green corridor connecting Warwick and Leamington.”

The main works for phase one of Elizabeth Park are scheduled to finish by the end of the year with further seeding due to be done in spring.

The council said the existing parkland will remain open throughout this time, with any disruption kept to a minimum.