Work to begin on second phase of new cycle route in Leamington next month

The second phase of construction of a new cycle route on the Kenilworth Road in Leamington is due to start on Monday September 4.

The scheme will involve completion of the cycle track alongside the east side of Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road and creation of a signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue.

Crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians will be provided at Cloister Crofts, Lillington Avenue and Clarendon Avenue.

Image provided by Warwickshire County Council.

Following recent consultation on additional parking restrictions, double yellow lines will be introduced along Kenilworth Road between Binswood Avenue and Gables House, just north of Northumberland Road.

This should improve visibility for access to properties, help with the flow of traffic and keep the pavements and cycle track clear of obstructions.

The scheme is funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and the Government’s Getting Building Fund and Active Travel Fund.

The works will be undertaken by the council’s highways contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.

There may be some travel disruption during the construction period, therefore motorists may wish to consider changes to travel patterns to avoid delays - maybe travelling at less busy times, using alternative routes, considering car sharing or making trips by bus, on foot or by cycle.

Residents will continue to receive regular scheme updates and these will be available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6

This is the first section of the ambitious K2L Active Travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route that will connect Kenilworth and Leamington.

The K2L scheme is part of the WCC’s programme to improve and extend the network of walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns.

The aim is to create a safe and attractive environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, so that they become the natural choices for shorter journeys and outdoor recreation across the county.

Future plans are set out in the draft Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.

WCC’s Portfolio holder for transport and planning, Cllr Jan Matecki, said: ”I am pleased to see that works are continuing on this important cycle route, enabling the completion of connections to Leamington town centre and local schools.

"The K2L Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route is a key part of Warwickshire County Council’s ambitions to provide safe and attractive options for local journeys by bike.

“This supports our strategic priorities for providing better infrastructure, supporting healthy communities, mitigating climate change and meeting net zero commitments.”

WCC is currently encouraging residents, communities and businesses to sign up with Love to Ride to be in with a chance to win prizes including a £4,000 holiday during the Cycle September 2023 event.

To join the Love to Ride scheme visit https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

More detailed information is available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6