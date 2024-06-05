Work to establish new creative hub at Leamington Town Hall will begin this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first phase in establishing a new Creative Hub at Leamington Town Hall will begin this week.

Warwick District Council has said "a programme of work to sensitively refresh and upgrade the public areas of the historic building into

more accessible and flexible spaces” will start in the next few days.

Contractors will be on site until early 2025 to create “an uplifted and more welcoming entrance and reception area” and to open up the first-floor corridors and install of a modern rear extension providing new toilet facilities and a passenger lift.

Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker

The work to develop the Creative Hub is the second major project to be integrated into Leamington’s Creative Quarter plans and follows the flagship Spencer Yard redevelopment.

Both projects received significant investment from the Government’s Future High Street Fund.

Throughout the works, access will be maintained for current tenants including staff from both Warwick District and Leamington Town Councils and cultural organisations Motionhouse and Leamington Music, with particular care being made for the welfare of the peregrine falcons nesting in the tower.

Warwick District Council’s head of place, arts and economy Philip Clarke said: “For 140 years Leamington’s Town Hall has played a central role in the in the cultural and civic life of the town and wider district.

"It’s therefore wonderful to see a bright new future evolving for this important historic building, opening up exciting new public spaces at heart of the local community.”